Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Chewy Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CHWY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 113,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,883. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1,953.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chewy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,242,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,024,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

