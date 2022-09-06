China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Shares Up 3.6%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 46,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

China Tower Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About China Tower

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

