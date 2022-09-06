Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Northland Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.37.

Ciena Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $114,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,834 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 1,133.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 208,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 191,410 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ciena by 66.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 343,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 82,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

