Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $346,281.12

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a market capitalization of $346,281.12 and $79,669.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002819 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

CAI is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

