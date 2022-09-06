Community Bank of Raymore Acquires Shares of 53,650 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. Shell makes up 0.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

SHEL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 170,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,246. The firm has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

