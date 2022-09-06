Community Bank of Raymore Sells 160 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ryder System accounts for about 1.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.73. 10,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.