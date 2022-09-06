Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.65

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 358059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MGDDY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €27.50 ($28.06) to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.