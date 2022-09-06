Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 55,041 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average volume of 35,982 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. 776,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,151,207. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $81.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 116.4% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

