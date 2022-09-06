Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.12, but opened at 2.21. Core Scientific shares last traded at 2.08, with a volume of 56,541 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CORZ. DA Davidson cut their target price on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Core Scientific to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 2.22 and a 200-day moving average of 4.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

