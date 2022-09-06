Cormark Lowers Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$1.90

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark to C$1.90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.30% from the company’s current price.

TSE:CXB traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 388,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$142.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

