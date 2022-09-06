Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Trading Down 4.8%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 108,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Corvus Gold Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

