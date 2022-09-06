Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $258,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,651,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,958,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 228,299 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $520.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $521.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.28.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

