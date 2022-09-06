Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $838-844 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.24 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. DA Davidson began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. 2,835,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 39.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 65.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 47,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

