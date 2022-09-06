Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.06 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.68.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after buying an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

