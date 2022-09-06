Cowen Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $5.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Allbirds from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.57.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $3.90 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $574.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.65.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

