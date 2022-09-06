Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.25. The stock had a trading volume of 452,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,761,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $425.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

