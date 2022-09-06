Dash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $75.87 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.52 or 0.00227748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $463.45 million and $75.87 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004104 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005296 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00407920 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,900,844 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

