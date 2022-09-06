Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.40

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

