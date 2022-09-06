Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $558,227.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
