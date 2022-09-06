DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $38.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,716,250 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

