Delphy Trading Down 2.3% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $261,084.53 and approximately $28,415.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,956.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00135912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00035263 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023211 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

