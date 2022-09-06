Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 7,200 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($114.79) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.