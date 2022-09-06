Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 7,200 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($114.79) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.