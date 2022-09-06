Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading 2.7% Higher

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €36.72 ($37.46) and last traded at €36.60 ($37.35). Approximately 2,743,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.63 ($36.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

