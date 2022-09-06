Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.87

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.87 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 222280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($64.49) to €56.70 ($57.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

