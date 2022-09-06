Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.50 ($27.04) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DTE opened at €18.90 ($19.29) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($18.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of €18.84 and a 200-day moving average of €17.90.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

