DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
DHI Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of DHX stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Trading of DHI Group
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DHI Group (DHX)
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.