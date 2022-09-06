DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

DHI Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DHX stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

About DHI Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DHI Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

