Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Shares Down 0.2%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €41.00 ($41.84) and last traded at €41.00 ($41.84). 1,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.10 ($41.94).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.23.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

