Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.20 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.36. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.