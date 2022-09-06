Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.81 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.88 EPS.

Domo Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. 620,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. Domo has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $631.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

