DPRating (RATING) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

DPRating (RATING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, DPRating has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $295,960.75 and approximately $30,707.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,883.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002711 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00136543 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00035501 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023301 BTC.
About DPRating
RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com.
DPRating Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.
