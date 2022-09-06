DRIFE (DRF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,845.00

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, DRIFE has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $412,970.28 and approximately $11,845.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DRIFE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,786.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRF is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,538,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 738,256,751 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official.

Buying and Selling DRIFE

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DRIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.