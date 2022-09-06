DSM Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,394 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 2.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $153,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of AON by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

