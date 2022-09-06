DSM Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,340 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 223.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 264.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWF traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.49. 24,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.