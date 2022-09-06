DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $364.69 on Major Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. DXdao has a market cap of $17.99 million and approximately $3,984.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $364.69 or 0.01936833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00479161 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00232971 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link.

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

