DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $364.69 on Major Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. DXdao has a market cap of $17.99 million and approximately $3,984.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $364.69 or 0.01936833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00479161 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001777 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005721 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000711 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00232971 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000130 BTC.
About DXdao
DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link.
Buying and Selling DXdao
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.