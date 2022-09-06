Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,047. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.