Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,047. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.93.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
