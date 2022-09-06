Edgecoin (EDGT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $945,977.00

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $212.35 million and $945,977.00 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Edgecoin Coin Profile

Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay.

Edgecoin Coin Trading

