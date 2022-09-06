Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 315,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,327. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

