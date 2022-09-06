Element Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,669,000. Eaton comprises about 4.3% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Eaton by 96.4% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eaton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Eaton by 5.8% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 26,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

