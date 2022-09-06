Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,882 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.12. 4,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,458. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

