Element Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,694 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,694 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 125.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.75. 17,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,482. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

