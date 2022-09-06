Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

