Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Zoetis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,173. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

