Element Capital Management LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Salesforce comprises 1.4% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.46. The company had a trading volume of 127,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,406. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.87 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day moving average is $184.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,984. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

