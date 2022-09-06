Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 3.4 %

DDOG traded down $3.32 on Tuesday, reaching $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,082,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,839. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

