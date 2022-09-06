Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 436,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 31,564 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $107.14. 44,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,322. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

