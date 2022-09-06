Element Capital Management LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.08.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $1,440,592. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

