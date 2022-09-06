Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) were down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 47,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Emergent Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.15 million and a PE ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Emergent Metals Company Profile
Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.
Further Reading
