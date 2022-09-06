Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Energizer stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.29. 15,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,989. Energizer has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

