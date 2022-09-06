Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $38.89

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.89, but opened at $37.83. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 34,002 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,406,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 368,230 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

