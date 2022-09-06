Ethereum Classic Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $33.49 or 0.00179422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.58 billion and $2.83 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.12 or 0.08046590 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.
- Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Expanse (EXP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Akroma (AKA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,720,730 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
