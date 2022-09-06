Ethereum Classic Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $33.49 or 0.00179422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.58 billion and $2.83 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.12 or 0.08046590 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,720,730 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

